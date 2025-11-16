PNG at Risk: O’Neill Questions “K2 Billion Gone But No Medicines”

Papua New Guinea is being placed at serious risk, former prime minister Peter O’Neill said yesterday, after accusing the Marape Government of borrowing heavily while failing to resolve the worsening medicine shortages crippling hospitals nationwide. O’Neill said the country was witnessing “danger signs” as the financial strain deepens.

He said Prime Minister James Marape last week borrowed another K1 billion, just weeks after withdrawing more than K1 billion from Kumul Minerals. O’Neill said the new loan package included K600 million from local banks for Connect PNG and K400 million from the ADB for budget support.

O’Neill said the crisis was made worse by Marape’s remarks to doctors and nurses on Friday, when the Prime Minister admitted there was a cash shortage before telling health workers to “do more with less.” He said medical staff were being unfairly criticised despite operating without essential supplies.

He said Marape’s comments contradicted earlier claims that Provincial Health Authorities and Governors were responsible for the problem because the medicine budget had been spent. O’Neill said the Government was now acknowledging it lacked funds to buy critical drugs.

He said Papua New Guineans were angry and frightened as hospitals struggle to treat patients without proper medications. O’Neill said preventable illnesses were turning deadly because basic drugs remained out of stock.

O’Neill said there must be transparency about how billions of kina were being allocated while the health system deteriorates. “If these funds are not going to help ordinary people, then where is the money actually going?” he asked.

He ended his statement by urging the Government to suspend the Connect PNG program. “Just stop the corrupt Connect PNG and buy medicines,” he said.





