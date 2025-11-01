PNG Kumuls Crowned Pacific Bowl Champions After Crushing Fiji Bati 50–18

Papua New Guinea’s PNG Kumuls have claimed the Pacific Bowl Championship after a commanding 50–18 win over the Fiji Bati at Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby on Saturday, November 1. The victory delighted thousands of passionate fans as the Kumuls delivered one of their finest performances on home soil.

Star hooker Edwin Ipape produced a masterclass performance, guiding the team’s attack with precision and confidence. His quick thinking and leadership around the ruck set up several scoring plays and earned him the Man of the Match award for his outstanding contribution.

Morea Morea opened the scoring in the 10th minute, followed by tries from Ipape, Nene Macdonald, and Rhys Martin to give PNG a dominant 30–6 halftime lead. Fiji’s Kitione Kautoga scored late in the first half, but the Bati found little room to counter PNG’s momentum.

The Kumuls maintained their intensity in the second half with further tries from Cooper Bai, Nixon Putt, Dudley Dotoi, and Robert Mathias. Their teamwork and energy proved too much for Fiji’s defense to handle.

Rhys Martin delivered a perfect kicking performance, converting all eight tries and adding a penalty goal for a flawless 9-from-9 record. His composure under pressure helped extend PNG’s lead and ensured every opportunity was rewarded.

For Fiji, Kautoga crossed twice, while Solomon Saukuru and Semi Valemei added tries. However, the Bati were no match for PNG’s disciplined structure and relentless drive.

The commanding victory crowned the PNG Kumuls as Pacific Bowl Champions, a proud moment for the nation and a statement of their growing strength in the international rugby league scene.

Match Stats:

PNG Kumuls: 8 Tries (Morea, Ipape, Macdonald, Martin, Bai, Putt, Dotoi, Mathias); 8/8 Conversions (Martin); 1/1 Penalty Goal (Martin)

Fiji Bati: 4 Tries (Kautoga 2, Saukuru, Valemei); 1/4 Conversions (Wakeham)





