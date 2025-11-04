Papua New Guinea will once again play host to world leaders after being confirmed as the venue for the 2033 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit.

Prime Minister James Marape announced the decision today before his departure from Jacksons International Airport in Port Moresby to Brazil, where he is scheduled to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30).

Papua New Guinea to Host APEC Summit for Second Time in 2033

The confirmation marks PNG’s second time hosting the influential summit, following the successful 2018 event that brought together leaders from 20 APEC economies.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso represented Papua New Guinea at the APEC Summit in South Korea, where the declaration to grant PNG the hosting rights for 2033 was officially made.

Marape said the achievement underscores PNG’s standing as a capable and trusted partner within the Asia-Pacific region.

He said preparations for the 2033 summit will focus on sustainable infrastructure development, economic diplomacy, and strengthening regional cooperation.

“Papua New Guinea will be ready to once again open its doors to the world and showcase the resilience and potential of our nation,” Prime Minister Marape stated.





