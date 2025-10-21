A devastating landslide hit Kukas Village (Yarapaki Community) in Papua New Guinea’s Enga Province late last night, 30th October 2025, leaving the community in mourning. Locals spent the night searching for survivors, managing to recover 11 bodies before sunrise. Among those still missing is respected community figure Ipai Whiteman.

21 Confirmed Dead After Landslide in Wapenamanda, Enga Province, PNG

The situation remains dire, with families continuing to dig through the rubble amid growing fears of additional landslips. Acting Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Kelly Sombe confirmed that at least 21 people have now been found dead following the landslide that struck around 2am on Friday in the Minamb Valley, outside Wapenamanda Station.

“All victims were from the Yabalekin tribe of Lower Lai in Wapenamanda,” Sombe said. “Villagers recovered 21 dead bodies – two children, three women, and sixteen men.” Three others sustained serious injuries and are being treated at Wabag Hospital, while four suffered minor wounds.

Police and Enga Disaster teams arrived at the site early Friday morning to support the rescue and recovery operation. Heavy rainfall overnight is believed to have caused the slope to collapse, burying three homes.

Sombe described the scene as “devastating,” noting that rescue efforts continue under difficult conditions.

The search for the missing continues, with the community working tirelessly to find loved ones still trapped beneath the mud.





