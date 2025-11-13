Patrol boats from the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) have completed joint navy surveillance and constabulary operations under Exercise Paradise 2025.

The training exercise, held from October 21 to 24 in Papua New Guinea waters, involved PNGDF’s Guardian-class patrol boat HMPNGS Ted Diro and ADF’s HMAS Albany. The program aimed to enhance operational coordination between the two defence forces in maintaining maritime security across PNG’s vast coastline.

PNG and Australian Patrol Boats Complete Joint Exercise Paradise 2025 [Photo by Australian High Commission PNG]

During the four-day exercise, the two navies conducted coordinated patrols, joint maritime surveillance operations, search and rescue drills, and seamanship and mariner skills training. The activities also focused on improving safety of life at sea and strengthening teamwork between crews.

Officials from both forces said the exercise was successful in building confidence, communication, and cooperation between the PNGDF and ADF personnel. It also demonstrated the importance of regional partnerships in protecting shared maritime borders.

Future joint activities, including Exercise Paradise 2026, are expected to further strengthen defence cooperation between PNG and Australia through enhanced capability, interoperability, and integration — a key element of the bilateral Defence Cooperation Treaty.





