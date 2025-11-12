Papua New Guinea Hunters Head Coach Paul Aiton has praised the growing success of his players earning contracts abroad, describing it as a proud moment for the club and a clear reflection of its mission to develop local rugby league talent.

Speaking after the recent signings of Morea Morea, Finley Glare, and Robert Mathias to overseas clubs, Aiton said the Hunters were fulfilling their long-term goal of becoming a genuine pathway for players to progress into professional rugby. He also hinted that more players could join international teams before the year ends.

PNG Hunters Celebrate Overseas Signings as Coach Aiton Hails Pathway Success

“We’re very proud as a club and personally I’m extremely happy for the boys moving on,” Aiton said. “It proves that we are a pathway club. That’s what we work hard for — to create opportunities for our players. It’s also one of the main reasons I became a coach, to help players take that next step. I believe this could be one of our biggest years in terms of player exports.”

The Hunters coach also expressed optimism about the next generation of players who have joined the squad this season. “I’m proud of the players leaving and their families, but equally excited about the new group coming through. I can’t wait to see what they can achieve, and hopefully we’ll continue sending more players overseas in the coming years,” Aiton added.

Fullback Morea Morea and halfback Finley Glare have both signed with the London Broncos, while utility backrower Robert Mathias has also secured a deal with the English club. Mathias, a Western Highlands native, featured in 20 Queensland Cup matches for the Hunters in 2025, scoring seven tries.

He made his international debut under PNG Kumuls Coach Jason Demetriou during last year’s Pacific Championships and now appears set to reunite with Demetriou, who recently took over as the Broncos’ head coach.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 2025–2026 PNG Hunters season are underway, with the preseason training camp already in progress. The club is expected to announce its official training squad and schedule by the end of the first training block between November and December 2025.

Team manager Stanley Hondina said the recent signings reflect years of investment in nurturing local talent. “What we’re witnessing now is the result of consistent effort in developing players for both the Hunters and the Kumuls,” Hondina said. “It’s a proud moment for Papua New Guinea rugby league.”





