THE PNG Customs Service and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) have entered into a formal partnership aimed at boosting the country’s fight against corruption, money laundering and trade-based criminal activities.

The two agencies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Port Moresby last week, marking a significant step toward stronger cooperation in safeguarding the nation’s borders and public resources.

PNG Customs, ICAC Sign MoU to Strengthen Anti-Corruption Efforts

Customs Chief Commissioner David Towe and ICAC Acting Commissioner Thomas Eluh signed the agreement, which underscores a shared commitment to promoting integrity and tackling corruption in areas linked to border operations.

The MoU provides a framework for closer collaboration, including information and intelligence sharing, joint investigations and mutual support during corruption-related prosecutions.

It will also pave the way for capacity-building initiatives, including staff exchanges and knowledge-sharing programs to help both agencies better understand and respond to emerging threats.

Chief Commissioner Towe said the agreement demonstrates a united front against criminal activities that undermine national security and economic stability.

“This partnership is about protecting Papua New Guinea’s borders, its resources and its integrity,” he said. “We are sending a clear message that corruption and criminal networks will be met with unified resistance.”





