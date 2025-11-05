 Six Dead in PNG House Fire as Community Mourns Family Lost in Flames

A community in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, is in shock after six family members — including three children — died in a house fire early this morning on Kingfisher Street near Gordons.

Residents said frantic screams woke them just after 2am as flames swallowed a rental property where the family was asleep. Neighbours rushed to help but the fire had already taken hold.

NCD Chief Superintendent Saina Luwai confirmed that all six occupants of the lower unit died.

“The windows were barred and they could not get out,” Luwai said. “It was a tragic situation for the children and their family.”

Survivors from the top floor escaped by smashing a bathroom window and jumping to safety. One man told fire officers he heard the cries of the children before the flames silenced them.

Two nearby homes were also damaged, including a property belonging to Opposition Leader Douglas Tomuriesa.

Emergency crews who recovered the bodies said it was one of the most emotional scenes they have faced.

As the community mourns, authorities are now working to determine what sparked the fire.

“We will thoroughly investigate to understand what caused this terrible tragedy,” Luwai said.





