PNG’s Rhyse Martin Says Kumuls Stronger Than Ever Ahead of Cook Islands Match

Papua New Guinea Kumuls captain Rhyse Martin says the national rugby league side is more united and powerful than ever as they prepare to face the Cook Islands Aitu in the Pacific Championships this Saturday in Port Moresby.

Returning home after celebrating a Super League triumph with Hull KR, Martin said he was thrilled to lead a squad he believes has reached new levels of quality and consistency.

“The squad we have is probably one of the strongest we’ve had in a number of years. We keep getting stronger every tournament we get to play in,” Martin told reporters.

The Kumuls will host the Cook Islands at the National Football Stadium in Week 2 of the Pacific Championships, in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter.

Martin’s leadership and experience are expected to be key as the side looks to extend its dominance in front of an electric home crowd.





