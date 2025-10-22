PNG Air Launches Fleet Renewal with First ATR 72-600 Arrival

PNG Air has officially welcomed its first ATR 72-600 aircraft, a major milestone in the airline’s ongoing efforts to modernize its fleet and improve services across the country. The aircraft is the first of four scheduled for delivery before the end of 2025.





The ATR 72-600’s advanced performance and short runway capability make it ideal for PNG’s rugged landscape and challenging airstrips, from coastal hubs to the highlands. PNG Air said the new fleet will strengthen its capacity to connect the country’s most remote regions.





Chief Executive Officer Brian Fraser described the aircraft’s arrival as a “pivotal step” in PNG Air’s growth strategy. “The ATR 72-600 offers the right mix of efficiency, reliability, and comfort for our passengers,” he said. “This milestone reflects the skill and commitment of our staff who have worked tirelessly to bring the aircraft home.”





The introduction of the ATR 72-600 fleet will see the gradual retirement of PNG Air’s Dash 8-100s, simplifying operations and reducing maintenance costs. The airline says passengers can expect a smoother, quieter flight experience and more flexible scheduling options.





Fraser emphasized that the new fleet reflects PNG Air’s commitment to continuous improvement and national connectivity. “Our goal is to deliver safe, efficient, and affordable air travel while building on our legacy of service to Papua New Guinea,” he said.





For nearly four decades, PNG Air has provided essential passenger and cargo transport, supporting communities and the economy. The airline operates more than 460 weekly flights to 22 destinations and carried over 150,000 passengers in 2024.





Listed on the Port Moresby Stock Exchange, PNG Air is majority-owned by Papua New Guinean investors through MRDC, NasFund, and local shareholders — reinforcing its role as a proudly homegrown airline committed to serving the nation.





