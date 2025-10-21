PNG Kumuls Name Strong Side to Battle Cook Islands Aitu in Pacific Bowl

Papua New Guinea’s Kumuls are set to take on the Cook Islands Aitu in Round 2 of the Pacific Championships at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby this Saturday at 4:00pm. Head Coach Justin Holbrook has selected a powerful squad led by captain Lachlan Lam, as the Kumuls look to build on their growing reputation in Pacific rugby league.

The Kumuls’ line-up is stacked with experience, featuring Morea Morea at the back, Robert Derby and Zac Laybutt on the wings, and the reliable pairing of Nene Macdonald and Alex Johnston in the centres. Gairo Voro joins Lam in the halves, while the pack includes Epel Kapinias, Edwin Ipape, Jack De Belin, Rhys Martin, Nixon Putt, and Liam Horne. The interchange features Finley Glare, Jacob Alick, Cooper Bai, and Sylvester Namo. Reserves include Robert Mathias, Dudley Dotoi, and Valentine Richard.

1.Morea Morea | 2. Robert Derby | 3. Zac Laybutt | 4. Nene Macdonald | 5. Alex Johnston | 6. Gairo Voro | 7. Lachlan Lam (C) | 8. Epel Kapinias | 9. Edwin Ipape | 10. Jack De Belin | 11. Rhys Martin | 12. Nixon Putt | 13. Liam Horne | Interchange: Finley Glare, Jacob Alick, Cooper Bai, Sylvester Namo | Reserves: Robert Mathias, Dudley Dotoi, Valentine Richard

The Cook Islands will be captained by KL Iro, who lines up in the centres alongside Reubenn Rennie. Esan Marsters starts at fullback, with Paul Ulberg and Esom Ioka adding pace on the wings. Caelys-Paul Putoko and Cassius Cowley form the halves combination, while the forwards are Makahesi Makatoa, Mason Teague, Tepai Moeroa, Brendan Piakura, Reuben Porter, and Pride Petterson-Robati. Rua Ngatikaura, Rhys Dakin, Delahia Wigmore, and Justin Makirere are named on the bench.

The Pacific rivalry promises to produce another exciting match, with both sides determined to make an impact in the tournament. With passionate fans expected to fill the Santos National Football Stadium, Saturday’s clash will showcase the intensity and pride of Pacific rugby league.





Also read