PNG’s Power Struggle Returns: Marape and O’Neill Face Off Once More

Papua New Guinea’s long-standing political rivalry between Prime Minister James Marape and former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has reignited after the Opposition filed a new Vote of No Confidence motion in Parliament this week.

The motion, submitted to the Private Business Committee, names Mr. O’Neill as the Alternate Leader — setting the stage for another major political showdown between the country’s two most prominent figures.

Responding to the development, Prime Minister Marape said he welcomed the challenge, describing it as part of Papua New Guinea’s democratic process. He maintained that he would not engage in political camps or secret deals to maintain support.

“I welcome any challenge. This is not the first time Mr. Peter O’Neill has challenged me, and it may not be the last,” Mr. Marape said. “Since I left his Government in April 2019 because I had no belief in his leadership, he has continued to pursue every possible political and legal means to unseat me. But I remain focused on governing and serving our people.”

The Prime Minister said despite repeated political and legal challenges since 2019, his administration has grown the economy by more than K50 billion while improving infrastructure and public services.

Mr. Marape said the Opposition’s move highlights the continuing divide between the two political camps. “It’s O’Neill versus Marape — the Former versus the Present; PNC versus Pangu,” he said. “The former Prime Minister ran the country down for eight years. I am doing my absolute best to rebuild the economy, strengthen institutions, and restore trust in leadership.”

Calling for stability and focus as the nation approaches its 50th year of Independence, Mr. Marape urged MPs to make independent choices.

“This Vote of No Confidence Motion is just a distraction. Let us remain focused on the real opportunity ahead — the 2027 Elections. When that time comes, exercise your God-given rights as a voter. Vote purposely, vote wisely, and let us move Papua New Guinea forward together,” he said.

