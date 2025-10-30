Papua New Guinea Speaker Job Pomat has rejected a fresh motion of no confidence against Prime Minister James Marape, declaring it unconstitutional under the nation’s laws.

The motion, lodged by Abau MP Sir Puka Temu and seconded by Chuave MP James Nomane, sought to nominate Ialibu-Pangia MP and former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill as the alternate leader.

PNG Speaker Cites Law, Rejects New Motion Against Prime Minister Marape

Speaker Pomat confirmed that the Private Business Committee reviewed the submission and determined it could not be accepted. He said the decision was guided by Section 145(5) of the Constitution, which restricts further no-confidence motions for 18 months after one has failed.

The last motion against Prime Minister Marape was defeated on April 15, 2025, meaning the next attempt can only be brought before Parliament after October 15, 2026.

In a letter to Sir Puka, the Speaker stated that the new Constitutional Amendment No. 48 (Motions of No Confidence) Law 2025 reinforces this rule, preventing any fresh attempts until the timeframe expires.

The Speaker noted that the motion has been returned to its mover and cannot be listed on the notice paper while the restriction remains in force.

