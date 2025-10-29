Papua New Guinea Member for Popondetta, Richard Masere, has announced the departure of 18 local students heading to China for further studies under a district-funded scholarship initiative.

Mr. Masere farewelled the scholars this afternoon, urging them to uphold national pride and represent Papua New Guinea with dignity while abroad. He reminded the group that education is a key investment in the district’s long-term growth.

The first group of nine students departed today, marking the start of their academic journey in China, while the remaining nine are set to travel next week.

PNG Students Bound for China Under Popondetta Sponsorship

The initiative is made possible through the Popondetta District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) under the education sector. Mr. Masere reaffirmed his commitment to supporting education as a priority for youth empowerment.

He emphasized that the district’s support was not only to provide opportunities for students but to build future leaders who would return and contribute to community development.

According to Mr. Masere, investing in education remains a cornerstone of his leadership vision for Popondetta’s future.

“The Popondetta District is investing in its future, sponsoring 18 local students to pursue studies in China,” he said.

