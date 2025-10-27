PNG’s O’Neill Says Marape Has ‘Failed the Nation’ After Wasting Billions

Papua New Guinea’s former Prime Minister and Ialibu-Pangia MP Peter O’Neill has delivered one of his strongest attacks yet on Prime Minister James Marape, accusing him of wasting billions, plunging the country into debt, and failing to take responsibility for his government’s performance.

In a statement, O’Neill said it was “gut-wrenching” to see Marape blame governors, provincial health authorities, and tertiary institutions instead of owning up to the government’s poor record. “Every decision on how the national budget is spent and how effectively it is delivered is the responsibility of the head of government,” he said.

Papua New Guinea’s former Prime Minister and Ialibu-Pangia MP Peter O’Neill

“The wasted K56 billion has come under the watch of Marape, yet he now wants to rewrite history by blaming everyone else,” O’Neill said, adding that the public was frustrated with endless talk and no real action. He said citizens were demanding honesty, jobs, better health care, and improved schools instead of slogans.

O’Neill said despite record-high commodity prices and strong economic figures, Papua New Guineans had not seen tangible benefits. “Celebrating record GDPs has not put food on the table, has not improved law and order, has not created jobs, has not put medicine in hospitals or made schools more modern,” he said.

The former Prime Minister accused the Marape administration of tying PNG’s future to foreign lenders such as the IMF, ADB, World Bank, and the Australian Government. “Marape has not only misspent and wasted borrowed billions but has also shackled our country to foreign interests that care little for our sovereignty or progress,” he said.

He also accused the government of suppressing free speech and sidelining public servants who spoke out against corruption, describing the current environment as a “Marape police state.” O’Neill said leadership without humility and slogans without accountability had “failed this nation.”

According to O’Neill, the 2027 National General Election would be a turning point where citizens will “judge Marape and his candidates on performance, not promises.” He said Marape had lost the trust of the people and was “holding onto power by keeping citizens divided and silenced.”

Also read