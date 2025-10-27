Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has commended the Brisbane Broncos for their uplifting visit to the country, saying the team’s presence has reignited passion and hope among young people through sport.

Mr. Marape expressed his appreciation after the Broncos’ men’s and women’s players toured several provinces, engaging with fans and inspiring thousands across the nation. He said the visit was “more than just a sporting event—it was a message of unity and empowerment for the next generation.”

PNG Prime Minister Praises Broncos for Inspiring Youth Through Sport [Photo by PNGNRLBID]

“The Brisbane Broncos’ engagement with our youth through rugby league demonstrates the power of sport to unite, motivate, and shape character,” Mr. Marape said. “We thank the club for recognising Papua New Guinea’s passion for rugby league and for investing their time and energy to encourage our young people.”

The visiting group included star players Adam Reynolds, Ben Hunt, and Ezra Mam from the men’s side, along with women’s team representatives Romy Teitzel, Jada Ferguson, and Shenae Ciesiolka.

Mr. Marape reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening sports development and partnerships that foster discipline, teamwork, and national pride. He described sports diplomacy as a bridge that builds friendship and opportunity between PNG and its partners.

The Broncos were welcomed by huge crowds upon arrival in Port Moresby, with fans filling Vision City Mega Mall and Santos National Football Stadium, where they appeared at halftime during the PNG Kumuls versus Cook Islands match.

Their provincial tour saw similar excitement in Tari, Mt Hagen, and Goroka, where thousands gathered to see their rugby league heroes, highlighting the deep connection between the Broncos and PNG’s rugby-loving communities.





