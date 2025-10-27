Papua New Guinea’s rugby league future received a boost as the PNG NRL Bid Academy launched its Coaching Initiative in Port Moresby, marking an important step in developing school-level coaching capacity. The first day focused on theory-based learning for 59 participants from 30 schools across Central and Gulf Provinces.

PNG NRL Academy Launches School Coaching Program in Port Moresby

The sessions brought together teachers and sports officials passionate about strengthening rugby league in their communities. Visitors from East Sepik also joined the event to observe and contribute to the program.

The two-day initiative will continue with on-field practical lessons, where attendees will demonstrate and refine the concepts introduced on day one.

Coaching and Pathways Manager Joe Grima led the sessions with support from rugby icons Stanley Gene, Craig Culnane, Craig Brennan, and Tarik Houchar.

Organisers praised the energy and commitment shown by teachers throughout the sessions, highlighting their key role in shaping the next generation of players.

The Coaching Initiative represents a continued collaboration between the PNG NRL Bid Academy and local education institutions to build stronger school sports structures.

The program is delivered under the PNGAus Partnership, supported by the Australian Government.

Also read