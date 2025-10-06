Header Ads

PNGRFL Announces Squads for 2025 Prime Minister's XIII Rugby League Clash Against Australia

PNGRFL Announces Squads for 2025 Prime Minister’s XIII Rugby League Clash Against Australia

October 06, 2025 , ,

The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) has released the men’s and women’s squads for this year’s Prime Minister’s XIII matches against Australia, set to take place on Sunday, October 12, in Port Moresby. The teams, including the Junior Kumuls and Junior Orchids, have assembled in camp ahead of the highly anticipated encounter.

This year’s event marks the 20th anniversary of the Prime Minister’s XIII concept, first introduced in 2005, and comes just weeks after PNG celebrated its 50th Independence anniversary.


PNGRFL Chairman Sandis Tsaka said the 2025 PM’s XIII signifies two decades of sporting and diplomatic ties between Papua New Guinea and Australia. “The Prime Minister’s XIII kicks off the representative rugby league season before the Pacific Championships. It also highlights the strong partnership in developing players across both nations,” Tsaka said.

He added that the selected squads reflect PNG’s continued investment in player pathways through the PNG NRL Bid Academy, the PNGNRLC National Youth Competition, and the Santos Cup. “Our players’ progress from grassroots to the professional leagues demonstrates the growth of the sport in the country,” he said.

Four matches are scheduled for the day: the Junior Orchids vs. Australian School Girls at 9:00am, Junior Kumuls vs. Australian School Boys at 11:00am, followed by the Women’s PM’s XIII at 1:00pm, and the Men’s PM’s XIII at 3:05pm.

Tickets are available through Post PNG outlets nationwide at K30 (Eastern Stand), K50 (North/South Stands), K80 (Western Wings), and K120 (Grandstand).

The annual PM’s XIII began in 2005 with the men’s match, later expanding to include the women’s and junior fixtures. It continues to serve as both a development platform for players and a symbol of friendship between PNG and Australia.

PM’s XIII Men’s Squad


  1. Nene Macdonald
  2. Robert Derby
  3. Robert Mathias
  4. Alex Max
  5. Dudley Dotoi
  6. Finley Glare
  7. Kyle Laybutt
  8. Epel Kapianis
  9. Liam Horne
  10. Sylvester Namo
  11. Jacob Alick-Wienke
  12. Nixon Putt
  13. Jack Debelin
  14. Judah Rimbu
  15. Cooper Bai
  16. Ila Alu
  17. Valentine Richard
  18. Jacob Taulani
  19. Morea Morea
  20. Gairo Varo

Head Coach: Jason Demetriou


PM’s XIII Women’s Squad

  1. Fleur Ginn
  2. Skaylyn Sil
  3. Relna Wuruki-Hosea
  4. Ruth Gende
  5. Naomi Kelly
  6. India Seeto
  7. Caitlin Tanner
  8. Elise Albert
  9. Therese Aiton
  10. Jessikah Reeves
  11. Sareka Mooka
  12. Essay Banu
  13. Josephine Howard
  14. Delaliah Ahose
  15. Gloria Kaupa
  16. Emmogen Taumafai
  17. Leila Kerowa
  18. Marie Biyama
  19. Emily Vievers
  20. Mala Mark
  21. Belinda Gwasamun
  22. Head Coach: Tahnee Norris


Junior Kumuls Squad

  1. Hercules Kondo
  2. Araga Eresi
  3. Nathaniel Apa
  4. Kevin Yako
  5. Manase Watt
  6. Ellyjah Birve
  7. Felix Beki
  8. Jabiri Mack
  9. Jeffery Philip
  10. Vane Manuma
  11. Geordan Amaiu
  12. Joseph Kora (Capt.)
  13. David Issac
  14. Ishmael Vaieke
  15. Otto Thomas
  16. Taufa Taulani
  17. Ames John
  18. Ryan Martin

Head Coach: Joseph Grima


Junior Orchids Squad

  1. Janique Mili
  2. Jarishma Fonataba
  3. Christolite Diunde
  4. Ukere Sabumei
  5. Irene Luana
  6. Tia Molo
  7. Joyce Horbert
  8. Chloe Thompson
  9. Josephine Wesu
  10. Williamina Hauna
  11. Mya Muller
  12. Brenda Koi
  13. Alice Joe
  14. Brigit Movoa
  15. Elisabeth Loriri
  16. Meriso Jomino
  17. Rayleen Karry
  18. Rhonda Joseph
  19. Christine Raiam

Head Coach: Godfrey Luke

