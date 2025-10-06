PNGRFL Announces Squads for 2025 Prime Minister’s XIII Rugby League Clash Against Australia

The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) has released the men’s and women’s squads for this year’s Prime Minister’s XIII matches against Australia, set to take place on Sunday, October 12, in Port Moresby. The teams, including the Junior Kumuls and Junior Orchids, have assembled in camp ahead of the highly anticipated encounter.

This year’s event marks the 20th anniversary of the Prime Minister’s XIII concept, first introduced in 2005, and comes just weeks after PNG celebrated its 50th Independence anniversary.

PNGRFL Chairman Sandis Tsaka said the 2025 PM’s XIII signifies two decades of sporting and diplomatic ties between Papua New Guinea and Australia. “The Prime Minister’s XIII kicks off the representative rugby league season before the Pacific Championships. It also highlights the strong partnership in developing players across both nations,” Tsaka said.

He added that the selected squads reflect PNG’s continued investment in player pathways through the PNG NRL Bid Academy, the PNGNRLC National Youth Competition, and the Santos Cup. “Our players’ progress from grassroots to the professional leagues demonstrates the growth of the sport in the country,” he said.

Four matches are scheduled for the day: the Junior Orchids vs. Australian School Girls at 9:00am, Junior Kumuls vs. Australian School Boys at 11:00am, followed by the Women’s PM’s XIII at 1:00pm, and the Men’s PM’s XIII at 3:05pm.

Tickets are available through Post PNG outlets nationwide at K30 (Eastern Stand), K50 (North/South Stands), K80 (Western Wings), and K120 (Grandstand).

The annual PM’s XIII began in 2005 with the men’s match, later expanding to include the women’s and junior fixtures. It continues to serve as both a development platform for players and a symbol of friendship between PNG and Australia.

PM’s XIII Men’s Squad





Nene Macdonald Robert Derby Robert Mathias Alex Max Dudley Dotoi Finley Glare Kyle Laybutt Epel Kapianis Liam Horne Sylvester Namo Jacob Alick-Wienke Nixon Putt Jack Debelin Judah Rimbu Cooper Bai Ila Alu Valentine Richard Jacob Taulani Morea Morea Gairo Varo

Head Coach: Jason Demetriou





PM’s XIII Women’s Squad

Fleur Ginn Skaylyn Sil Relna Wuruki-Hosea Ruth Gende Naomi Kelly India Seeto Caitlin Tanner Elise Albert Therese Aiton Jessikah Reeves Sareka Mooka Essay Banu Josephine Howard Delaliah Ahose Gloria Kaupa Emmogen Taumafai Leila Kerowa Marie Biyama Emily Vievers Mala Mark Belinda Gwasamun Head Coach: Tahnee Norris





Junior Kumuls Squad

Hercules Kondo Araga Eresi Nathaniel Apa Kevin Yako Manase Watt Ellyjah Birve Felix Beki Jabiri Mack Jeffery Philip Vane Manuma Geordan Amaiu Joseph Kora (Capt.) David Issac Ishmael Vaieke Otto Thomas Taufa Taulani Ames John Ryan Martin

Head Coach: Joseph Grima





Junior Orchids Squad

Janique Mili Jarishma Fonataba Christolite Diunde Ukere Sabumei Irene Luana Tia Molo Joyce Horbert Chloe Thompson Josephine Wesu Williamina Hauna Mya Muller Brenda Koi Alice Joe Brigit Movoa Elisabeth Loriri Meriso Jomino Rayleen Karry Rhonda Joseph Christine Raiam

Head Coach: Godfrey Luke

