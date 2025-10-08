 PNG PM Marape Says Ok Tedi Wealth Yet to Improve People’s Lives

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has admitted that the economic gains from the Ok Tedi mine have not yet translated into tangible improvements for the people of Western Province.

During the closing ceremony of the CMCA workshop in Port Moresby, Mr. Marape praised the endurance of local communities but expressed concern that human development outcomes remain poor. He urged landowners, provincial leaders, and partners to rethink how wealth from the mine has been distributed since the 2001 social license.

The Prime Minister said that while serving as Finance Minister in 2012, he had stopped proposals to alter the CMCA trust structure, which held nearly K700 million at the time. “The government is committed to saving for the next generation,” he reaffirmed, pointing out that over K300 million is currently allocated to projects intended to create sustainable wealth.

Mr. Marape announced that a new Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) will be submitted to Cabinet next week, featuring higher equity rates for CMCA beneficiaries and an increase in the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme from 2% to 3%.

He encouraged Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) and Kumul Minerals Holdings Limited (KMHL) to expedite the process, insisting that the 12th CMCA must be “transformational” and not just procedural.

With a population of about 300,000, the Prime Minister said, Western Province could become a model for responsible resource management if the mine’s benefits are properly invested.

Mr. Marape concluded that the government remains committed to ensuring the forthcoming agreement uplifts communities, strengthens local economies, and ensures mining wealth genuinely reaches the people of Western Province.





