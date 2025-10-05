Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape has announced the government’s endorsement of Reset PNG@50, a comprehensive reform plan designed to steer national development over the next 20 years.

Mr. Marape said the initiative, approved by the National Executive Council, signifies a major milestone as the country reflects on half a century of independence and prepares for the next phase of growth under Vision 2050.

PM Marape Announces Reset PNG@50"

Describing the policy as a “decisive turning point,” the Prime Minister noted that Reset PNG@50 would promote honest assessment, policy coherence, and accountability across all levels of government.

“Reset PNG@50 represents a strategic renewal for our nation — a time to assess where we have come from, confront our challenges honestly, and set a clear path for the next generation,” he said.

He explained that the framework aims to link government priorities with measurable outcomes and create a stronger focus on service delivery and people-centred governance. “Reset PNG@50 will help us focus our resources, improve service delivery, and empower every Papua New Guinean to participate meaningfully in national growth,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the document is more than a reform plan — it is a national commitment to unity and progress.

Details on the implementation of Reset PNG@50 will be made available after NEC approval for public consultations and sectoral rollout plans.

Also read