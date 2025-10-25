PNG–Australia Partnership Boosted with $25 Million Disaster Relief Support

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will benefit from a new $25 million humanitarian and disaster relief package from Australia aimed at strengthening disaster response and regional cooperation.

Australia’s Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain met with PNG’s Minister for Defence and Emergency Services, Hon. Dr Billy Joseph, in Canberra this week during the 31st Australia–Papua New Guinea Ministerial Forum.

The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration between both nations’ emergency management agencies, with Australia reaffirming its ongoing support through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to help PNG develop its national disaster preparedness systems.

Minister McBain highlighted the importance of shared regional resilience. “Our Pacific family stands stronger when we work together,” she said. “This partnership with PNG reflects our commitment to protecting lives and building stronger, safer communities.”

In addition to the disaster relief announcement, Minister McBain met with rugby league great Mal Meninga, acknowledging his efforts in promoting people-to-people ties between Australia and PNG through sports diplomacy.

“Sport continues to bring our people closer together,” she said. “Mal Meninga’s contribution to PNG rugby league has inspired pride and strengthened regional bonds.”

Australia and Papua New Guinea continue to uphold a partnership grounded in trust, shared values, and a mutual goal of creating a resilient Pacific region prepared for future challenges.





