PNG Kumuls Triumph Over Cook Islands in 40–28 Thriller

Papua New Guinea’s PNG Kumuls delighted thousands of home fans at the Santos National Football Stadium with a thrilling 40–28 victory over the Cook Islands Aitu in Round 2 of the Pacific Championships.

The Kumuls’ attacking strength shone through with seven tries, including a brace from Robert Derby, while Rhyse Martin, Alex Johnston, Zac Laybutt, Morea Morea, and Gairo Voro each added to the scoreboard. Martin’s precise kicking saw him convert six of seven attempts.

The Cook Islands started strong with Rua Ngatikaura scoring in the fourth minute, followed by tries from Reubenn Rennie, Caelys-Paul Putoko, Esom Ioka, and Delahia Wigmore. Ioka also handled kicking duties, converting four of five attempts.

PNG led 22–12 at halftime and carried their momentum into the second half with relentless pressure and quick ball movement. Despite the Cook Islands mounting a late comeback, the Kumuls held firm in defense to close out the match.

The win highlighted PNG’s growing consistency in international rugby league, with Martin’s leadership and Derby’s speed standing out as key factors in their success.

