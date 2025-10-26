Papua New Guinea has officially joined 65 other nations in signing the United Nations Convention Against Cybercrime, marking a significant step in the country’s effort to combat online threats and strengthen digital security.

The signing ceremony took place at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, Vietnam, where Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Steven Matainaho represented PNG under the authority of Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko. He was accompanied by Oala Moi, Chief Legal Officer of NICTA, who assisted in negotiating the agreement last year.

PNG Joins Global Cybercrime Treaty [Photo supplied]

Acting ICT Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr said PNG’s participation follows two National Executive Council decisions approving the ratification of key international cybercrime treaties. He confirmed that PNG is also expected to join the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime next month to further enhance digital law enforcement and global cooperation.

“Acceding to both the Hanoi and Budapest Conventions will create a foundation for stronger collaboration, harmonized legislation, and coordinated responses to cyber threats,” Minister Tsiamalili stated.

According to global data, cybercrime caused losses of more than USD 9.5 trillion in 2024, with projections expected to exceed USD 10.5 trillion next year. The issue affects citizens, businesses, and governments worldwide, highlighting the need for international unity.

Minister Tsiamalili said PNG will now work closely with the United Nations and the Council of Europe to align national legislation with international standards. The reforms include updating the Cybercrime Code Act, Electronic Transactions Act, and introducing new laws on Digital ID, Cybersecurity, and Data Protection.

“This will be one of the most important digital reforms in our history,” Tsiamalili said. “It ensures Papua New Guinea remains prepared, protected, and resilient in the digital era.”





Also read