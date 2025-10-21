PNG to Champion Rainforest Nations at COP30 in Brazil

Prime Minister James Marape says Papua New Guinea will use the upcoming COP30 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Brazil to demand fair climate financing and recognition for rainforest nations.

In a preparatory meeting with key officials, including Acting CCDA Managing Director Debra Sungi, CEPA Managing Director Jude Tukuliya, and Oro Governor Gary Juffa, the Prime Minister outlined PNG’s priorities ahead of the November 6–7 Leaders’ Session.

He said Papua New Guinea’s message at COP30 would centre on protecting rainforests, promoting biodiversity, and ensuring developing countries have equal access to global climate funds. “Our forests absorb carbon for the global good, yet our people receive very little compensation,” he said.

Marape also reflected on his decision not to attend COP29 in Baku last year, describing it as a statement of frustration at the slow pace of climate commitments. He said this year’s meeting presents a critical opportunity to turn global promises into meaningful outcomes.

He highlighted PNG’s leadership in climate discussions across the Pacific and beyond, pointing to efforts in forest conservation, sustainable land management, and renewable energy development as examples of the country’s commitment to climate action.

The Prime Minister noted that post-COP30 implementation plans are already underway, including strengthening legal frameworks and aligning policies to attract green investment and build institutional capacity.

Marape concluded by affirming PNG’s unified approach to the global stage. “Papua New Guinea will go to COP30 as a united voice for rainforest nations and small island states, carrying a message of climate justice, shared responsibility, and global partnership,” he said.





