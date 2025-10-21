PNG PM Marape Commends ADB for Continued Development Partnership

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has praised the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for its long-standing partnership and contribution to the country’s development during a farewell meeting with outgoing ADB Country Director Mr. Said Zaidansyah at the Prime Minister’s Office, Melanesian Haus.

Mr. Zaidansyah, who served in PNG for the past 27 months, was acknowledged for strengthening ties between the ADB and the Government through major projects in energy, transport, and infrastructure. These include the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP), key road upgrades, and financing Air Niugini’s new A220 aircraft fleet to modernise national aviation services.

Prime Minister Marape thanked the ADB for being a trusted development partner, saying its contributions had helped build the foundation of the nation’s economy. “ADB has been one of our most trusted and effective development partners for many years,” he said. “Their support has been instrumental in building the foundations of our economy through infrastructure, energy, and transport connectivity.”

He also acknowledged the ADB’s broader work in governance, capacity building, and economic resilience, noting that PNG’s 50th anniversary of independence will mark the beginning of deeper cooperation in new sectors such as education, agriculture, and finance.

Marape described this next phase as a “National Reset,” aimed at diversifying the economy and expanding opportunities for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs). He said the Government values ADB’s technical expertise in driving sustainable growth across emerging sectors.

Mr. Zaidansyah reaffirmed ADB’s confidence in PNG’s future, highlighting strong private sector potential and major resource projects as key drivers of growth. The Prime Minister, in turn, emphasized transparency and digital innovation as essential tools for accountability and governance.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Papua New Guinea, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to ADB for its continued commitment to our development journey,” Prime Minister Marape said. “We value this partnership deeply and look forward to working closely with the incoming Country Director to continue building a stronger, more inclusive, and resilient Papua New Guinea.”





Also read