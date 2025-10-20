PNG Defence Force Teams Up with Australian Troops for Wantok Warrior 2025

Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) soldiers have joined their Australian counterparts for Exercise Wantok Warrior 2025, which began this week in Morobe Province. The annual training brings together defence personnel from both countries to build cooperation and improve regional security.

Troops from both nations arrived at Igam Barracks, just outside Lae, aboard CH-47F Chinook helicopters to kick off the operation. The exercise pairs PNG’s 1st Royal Pacific Islands Regiment (1RPIR) Alpha Company and Engineering Battalion with Australia’s 1st Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment (1RAR).

Also taking part are Australian Defence Force specialists in aviation, medicine, and engineering, bringing the total number of participants to about 300. The training, which runs until October 29, focuses on joint combat skills, field operations, and coordination.

Since its launch in 2009, Wantok Warrior has been a key platform for strengthening the partnership between the PNGDF and the ADF. Defence officials say the exercise continues to build trust, capability, and shared understanding between the two militaries.

