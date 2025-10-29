Papua New Guinea’s Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority (ICSA) has detained more than 100 foreign nationals for their alleged involvement in illegal alluvial mining activities in Morobe Province.

According to Chief Migration Officer Wellington Navasivu, a total of 105 suspects were arrested during a joint operation between Immigration and Police at five illegal mining sites along the Sambio River in Wau-Waria District. The operation was executed early yesterday morning following intelligence reports.

PNG Moves to Deport 105 Foreigners Caught in Morobe’s Illegal Mining Activity

Mr. Navasivu confirmed that the individuals, all of the same nationality, were transported to Port Moresby today (October 29) and are now in immigration detention awaiting deportation proceedings.

The group is accused of violating provisions under the Migration Act and the Employment of Non-Citizens Act. Offenses include working without proper authorization, absence of valid work documentation, and engaging in employment inconsistent with visa conditions.

Authorities are also investigating companies and sponsors who facilitated the entry of the workers into the country. Mr. Navasivu said these entities would face administrative and compliance penalties.

He assured that PNG Immigration will enforce all legal measures to ensure those deported do not re-enter the country. “We will ensure the individuals are placed on alert and will not return,” he said.

The ICSA reiterated its ongoing commitment to protect the sovereignty of Papua New Guinea and enforce compliance with all immigration and labor laws.





