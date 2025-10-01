PNG Secures Japan's K11.6 Million Equipment Package for Crisis Management and Growth

A new agreement with Japan is set to empower Papua New Guinea's forces with K11.6 million in robust tools, targeting improved responses to catastrophes, humanitarian efforts, and structural advancements. Signed under the banner of Official Security Assistance notes, this move underscores evolving partnerships in the security domain.

PNG Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko convened with Japanese Prime Minister's envoy Shigeru Ishiba and State Minister Takuma Miyaji for the formalities. The assets will bolster the engineering arm of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and operations at Lae's military hub.

In his remarks, Tkatchenko conveyed thanks to Japan's government and residents, hailing the accord as a pivotal first in defense aid exchanges. "We must make sure that what we sign and what we agree is implemented immediately and not put on the shelves where it gathers dust and is forgotten," he stressed.

Miyaji echoed the sentiment, promising joint action to elevate PNG's military role in safeguarding the nation and broader Pacific area. He anticipated alignment with Japan's land defense instruction and Australian partnerships on-site. "We expect that this will synergize the capacity building assistance conducted by the Japan Ground Self Defence Force, as well as the cooperation activities carried out by Australia at the same location," the minister explained.

Miyaji also shared his delight in exploring PNG's pristine scenery and cultural depth, assuring continued dedication to advancing the alliance.

