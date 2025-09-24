PNG Customs Seizes 3.5 Million Illicit Cigarettes in Major Crackdown

Papua New Guinea Customs Service (PNGCS) has announced a major victory in its fight against illicit tobacco, following the seizure of 3.5 million undeclared cigarette sticks in July.

According to PNGCS, officers intercepted the shipment on 7 July 2025 at the Motukea Container Examination Facility after a routine scan revealed irregularities. Further investigation by the PNGCS Investigations Team, working with the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC), uncovered the illicit cigarettes hidden inside boxes falsely declared as “tissues.”

PNGCS Chief Commissioner David Towe said the operation highlighted the agency’s determination to combat the illegal tobacco trade. “This seizure is a clear demonstration of our unwavering commitment to protecting Papua New Guinea from the harmful effects of illicit tobacco,” Towe stated. He credited the success to the close cooperation between domestic and international law enforcement agencies and the use of intelligence-led methods.

Officials estimate the seized cigarettes carried a potential street value exceeding K3.5 million, representing a significant loss of revenue for both the PNG Government and legitimate distributors. Towe stressed that reducing illicit tobacco safeguards public health, supports legal businesses, and protects government income.

PNGCS reported that the share of illicit tobacco in the local market has dropped dramatically, from about 36–40 percent in 2018–2019 to less than six percent by 2023, attributing the decline to sustained enforcement efforts.

The Customs Service reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong surveillance at PNG’s borders and continuing partnerships with law enforcement agencies at home and abroad to prevent illicit trade from entering the country.

Towe added, “We are sending a strong message to smugglers: PNG is not a safe haven for illicit trade.”





