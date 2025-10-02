Papua New Guinea has entered a new era of defence relations with Australia after Prime Minister James Marape announced Cabinet approval of a Mutual Defence Treaty. The deal is only the second of its kind Australia has signed and places PNG at the centre of a strengthened regional security framework.

PNG Elevates Defence Ties with Australia Through Mutual Treaty [Photo PM PM Marape]

Speaking in Port Moresby, Mr. Marape said the treaty will undergo constitutional checks in Parliament before final ratification, while Australia’s Parliament will carry out its own process. He said the agreement aligns with Section 206 of PNG’s Constitution, which allows for cooperation with visiting forces.

The treaty expands defence cooperation across the navy, air force, land units, and reservist programs. Plans include developing maritime patrols, strengthening air and land capabilities, and creating a reserve force of 3,000 that could expand to 10,000 with joint training under Australian command.

Mr. Marape insisted the deal does not compromise PNG’s independence. “Our forces remain under national command, and sovereignty is never at risk. This is about enhancing our security while respecting the sovereignty of others.”

Australia remains PNG’s largest partner in development and defence, a relationship dating back before independence. Mr. Marape said this treaty “elevates that bond to the highest level yet.”

He stressed that the partnership is not about global rivalry but about addressing PNG’s own security needs in a nation of more than 10 million people.

The Prime Minister called the agreement a foundation for the country’s next 50 years, saying it will secure PNG’s future and give the Defence Force the tools to meet modern challenges.

