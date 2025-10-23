PNG Prime Minister Questions Impact of K56 Billion Spending

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has expressed concern that despite spending more than K56 billion over the past six years, the nation is still not seeing the improvements it deserves. Launching the Reset PNG@50 plan at the University of Papua New Guinea, Mr Marape said he expected better outcomes from the significant government funding distributed since 2019.

“In six years, we have released K56 billion to provinces, districts, departments, PHAs, and schools. Every leader and public servant should ask what we have achieved with it,” he said.





Mr Marape said the government’s priority has been to improve education, health, and infrastructure, yet much of the funding has not translated into results. “The question we must all ask is simple — where are the results?” he told attendees.





He disclosed that several agencies had failed to provide accountability reports and said tough decisions were being made against non-performing officials. “One senior officer failed to report expenditure for five years. I refused to renew his contract. Accountability is not optional,” he said.





The Prime Minister said a new National Monitoring and Coordination Authority would now ensure that every kina spent produces measurable results. “We will monitor every project, every cheque, every output. The days of unaccounted spending are over,” Mr Marape said.





He reminded leaders that their roles come with moral and legal obligations. “Public office is not an entitlement. If anyone asks you to break the law, stand firm on what is right. Our laws come before politics and friendships,” he warned.





Mr Marape said the Reset PNG@50 plan aims to reform governance, strengthen delivery systems, and restore public confidence. “With more than 10 million citizens depending on us, we must make every kina count. Let this be the beginning of a true reset for Papua New Guinea,” he said.





