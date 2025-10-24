PNG Launches Reset PNG@50 to Reflect on Past and Shape Future

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has launched the Reset PNG@50 blueprint in Port Moresby, urging citizens to reflect on the nation’s independence journey and work collectively towards a stronger future.

Mr Marape said the plan reviews the achievements of the past 50 years and maps out development goals leading to 2045.

He acknowledged Charles Abel and Arthur Somare for leading the review process, and commended the National Research Institute for coordinating consultations across the country.

“Our land is vast and our people diverse, yet we united under one Constitution in 1975. That was a miracle,” he said.

He said the population has now reached 10.18 million, expanding faster than the economy — a trend he warned is unsustainable.

The blueprint focuses on governance, human development, evidence-based planning, economic growth, and accountability in service delivery.

Mr Marape called on the public to contribute to building the nation and remain responsible citizens ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Don’t take money. Vote with your conscience. That is how you build a nation,” he said.





