Papua New Guinea Kumuls head coach Jason Demetriou says the Pacific Bowl is serving as the foundation for a long-term plan to build a competitive squad for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup on home soil.

PNG Kumuls Using Pacific Bowl to Shape Next Generation for World Cup

Demetriou said his strategy goes beyond short-term victories, focusing instead on nurturing emerging players such as Cooper Bai, Morea Morea, Gairo Voro, and Finley Glare to prepare them for the pressures of international football.

“To debut on home soil in a World Cup is a big ask for any player, especially a young half,” he said. “That’s why getting them around the senior group early is so important.”

The Kumuls’ upcoming World Cup campaign will be particularly significant as it will be held in Papua New Guinea, giving players the rare privilege of representing their nation in front of their families and supporters.

“The chance to play a World Cup at home doesn’t come often,” Demetriou said. “The passion here for the jersey is incredible, but we also need structure to turn that passion into success.”

He said the Pacific Championships act as a proving ground for both experienced and upcoming players, helping the coaching staff identify potential World Cup contenders.

“The squad we have now is exciting,” Demetriou said. “If we keep developing this group the right way, PNG will be a real force when the World Cup kicks off on home soil.”





