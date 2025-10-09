Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has described the late Morobe Governor Luther Wenge as one of the country’s most principled leaders — a man who upheld the rule of law and carried the hopes of an independent nation. Marape delivered the moving tribute during a State Funeral Service in Lae, attended by government officials, diplomats, and thousands of mourners.

PNG Mourns a Patriot: PM Marape Hails Luther Wenge as Defender of the Constitution

The Prime Minister said Wenge belonged to a generation that helped transform Papua New Guinea from a young colony into a functioning democracy. “He was among those who answered the call to build this nation,” Marape said. “He chose the courtroom over conflict, the Constitution over convenience, and service over self.”

Marape reflected on the late Governor’s decades of public service, first as a lawyer, then as a judge, and finally as a politician. He said Wenge’s belief in the “Mama Law” defined his leadership, guiding him to defend the rights of citizens and the independence of the judiciary. “He was a constitutional defender who lived by principle, even when it was unpopular,” Marape noted.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Wenge’s humility and unwavering dedication to public service, saying he represented the moral strength that early national leaders displayed. “He was faithful to his people, his province, and his country,” Marape said. “He lived for Papua New Guinea.”

Marape thanked the people of Morobe for nurturing a leader whose life was devoted to justice and equality. He also acknowledged the family for their sacrifices, assuring them that Wenge’s legacy would live on in the institutions and communities he served.

Highlighting the late Governor’s initiatives, such as the Lae–Kabwum road and the Pastors Assistance Programme, Marape said the national government would continue these projects in his honour. “He believed in building roads and supporting those who keep our moral compass intact — our pastors and community leaders,” he said.

The Prime Minister concluded with a call to action for current leaders to emulate Wenge’s example. “He has done his part,” Marape said. “It is now our duty to carry his torch forward — to strengthen Papua New Guinea and continue the work of building a just and united nation.”

