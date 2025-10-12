PNG PM Marape Reveals PNG Chiefs as New NRL Team Name

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has announced that the nation’s new NRL franchise, set to join the competition in 2028, will be known as the PNG Chiefs. The long-awaited reveal was made before a full house at the Santos National Stadium during the Prime Minister’s XIII matches between PNG and Australia.

The name “Chiefs” was selected following a public naming competition that attracted more than 20,000 entries and was finalised through discussions between the governments of Papua New Guinea and Australia, alongside the Australian Rugby League Commission.

In a dramatic stadium countdown before the men’s PM’s XIII clash, a video played across the big screens unveiling the PNG Chiefs logo to loud cheers from the crowd. Prime Minister Marape said the name reflects both gender inclusivity and the cultural essence of leadership in Papua New Guinea.

“The title ‘Chief’ represents both men and women who have led our communities with wisdom and strength,” Mr. Marape said. “As we play on the world stage, the PNG Chiefs will carry the same spirit — unity in diversity.”

He confirmed that the franchise will also establish an NRLW team under the same name, aligning with the country’s matrilineal heritage where women are recognised as traditional leaders.

Marape explained that two names were shortlisted — “Pythons” and “Chiefs” — but the latter resonated more deeply with PNG’s cultural identity. “Before there was a Prime Minister, there were Chiefs,” he added, highlighting the name’s authenticity and symbolism.

The PNG NRL Bid, which began in 2008, gained momentum last December when both Prime Ministers Marape and Anthony Albanese confirmed PNG’s entry into the NRL by 2028. Bid Chairman Ray Dib and Kumuls legend Marcus Bai led the final motion to adopt the name “Chiefs,” which passed unanimously.

