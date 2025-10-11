PNG Kumuls Coach Clarifies Philip Coates’ Omission

Papua New Guinea Kumuls head coach Jason Demetriou has clarified the reason behind the absence of Philip Coates from the PNG Junior Kumuls squad ahead of Sunday’s Prime Minister’s XIII clash.

Demetriou dismissed suggestions that Philip was left out of the side due to his older brother, Xavier Coates, choosing to represent Australia instead of PNG at the international level.

He explained that Philip had been considered for selection and remained firmly on the radar for future representative duties but had to withdraw for personal reasons. “It’s Xavier’s decision to play for the Kangaroos,” Demetriou said. “Philip has always put his hand up for PNG and will definitely be in the frame for future games.”

The coach revealed that the young winger was initially being looked at for both the Junior Kumuls and the PM’s XIII before family matters forced him to step aside. “Philip had to withdraw for family reasons,” Demetriou stated. “I had a good look at him, and he would’ve been an option, but that’s not going to be the case this time.”

Demetriou also highlighted other rising prospects such as Jerrod Horn, Sam Stevenson, and Cooper Bai, the son of PNG rugby league legend Marcus Bai, who will make his representative debut this weekend.

He said those emerging talents would be pushing for World Cup selection in the next 12 months as PNG continues to strengthen its development pathways.

Philip Coates had an outstanding performance in last year’s 22-all draw against the Australian Schoolboys and remains a promising player for future PNG sides, according to the coach.





