Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister’s XIII fell short against Australia, losing 28–10 in an action-packed encounter at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby — but the result did little to dampen the spirits of the passionate home supporters.

PNG PM’s XIII Go Down Fighting 28–10 Against Australia Before Home Fans [graphics : NRL]

The afternoon was filled with celebration and anticipation as rugby league fans gathered for the annual PM’s XIII double-header. The highlight came before kickoff when Prime Minister James Marape officially revealed the country’s NRL team name, the PNG Chiefs, earning loud cheers across the stands.

In the men’s clash, Australia took early control through Trai Fuller, who crossed four times in a sensational performance. Tries to Bradman Best, Tallis Duncan, and Tyran Wishart helped seal the result, as the visitors proved too clinical in attack.

PNG showed flashes of brilliance through their playmakers. Judah Rimbu set up Epel Kapinias for a second-half try, while Dudley Dotoi’s first-half finish showcased the home side’s creativity. Captain Nene Macdonald worked tirelessly, leading by example in both attack and defence.

Despite the defeat, PNG’s players were met with applause as they left the field, acknowledging the crowd that had cheered them on throughout the contest.

The day concluded as a celebration of rugby league unity, with both nations reaffirming their shared commitment to growing the game across the Pacific — and setting the stage for the PNG Chiefs’ entry into the NRL in 2028.

