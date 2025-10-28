Papua New Guinea’s flag carrier, Air Niugini, is on track to receive two additional Airbus A220-300 aircraft from Canada before the end of this year, signaling a bold step in its modernization efforts.

The upcoming deliveries follow the historic touchdown of the first A220-300, P2-PGA, which arrived on September 15 in time for the nation’s 50th Independence Anniversary.

According to Air Niugini, the two aircraft — registered as P2-PGB and P2-PGC — are now in the final stages of production and will soon join the fleet to advance the airline’s transformation journey.

PNG’s Air Niugini Nears Delivery of Two More Airbus A220s to Boost Fleet [Photo supplied]

The company said while the first plane celebrates the nation’s 50 years of independence with its special livery, the two upcoming aircraft will feature Air Niugini’s classic Bird of Paradise design, a timeless emblem of Papua New Guinea’s identity.

The airline confirmed the aircraft are nearing completion in Canada and are expected to arrive before year-end, marking a significant leap toward enhanced comfort, fuel efficiency, and reliability.

“These new aircraft are not just additions to our fleet — they represent a new chapter for Air Niugini and the future of PNG aviation,” the airline stated.

With their arrival, Air Niugini aims to strengthen domestic and regional routes, reinforcing PNG’s vital air links across the Pacific and beyond.

