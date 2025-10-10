PNG Music Icon Daniel Bilip Dies, Family Calls for Cancer Awareness

Papua New Guinea has lost one of its beloved musicians, Daniel Bilip, who succumbed to cancer on Friday, 10 October 2025, at the Angau Memorial Hospital in Lae. He was 38.

According to relatives, Bilip had been diagnosed with tongue cancer three months ago and received treatment in both Papua New Guinea and India. He had completed radiotherapy sessions abroad and was scheduled for a medical review and surgery on the day he passed away.

Late Daniel Bilip

Family members said his condition worsened that morning. Although his mother consented to an emergency procedure, Bilip died before doctors could operate. His sister-in-law, Charity Bilip, speaking on behalf of the family, described him as “a fighter who refused to show weakness.”

“Even when he was in pain, he would smile and say, ‘I’m alright,’” she said. “He faced his illness with incredible strength and never wanted to be a burden.”

Bilip, born in 1987, earned nationwide admiration for his music and kind personality. Family members remembered him as a man who loved laughter and company. “He was a people’s person who could light up a room,” Charity said.

The artist had been preparing for a national tour with Coke Studio PNG before his death, which came as a shock to many in the local entertainment scene. His passing leaves a gap in the hearts of fans across the country.

In their grief, the Bilip family urged Papua New Guineans to be aware of tongue cancer risks linked to betelnut chewing and smoking. They called on the government to improve access to cancer treatment, emphasizing that “it’s a growing concern in PNG.”





Also read