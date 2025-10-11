Nene Macdonald as Captain for Prime Minister’s XIII Showdown

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister’s XIII has confirmed Nene Macdonald as captain for tomorrow’s clash against Australia, marking a proud milestone for the 31-year-old winger.

The announcement came during a media conference on Friday, where Macdonald appeared alongside Head Coach Jason Demetriou to discuss the team’s preparations and leadership setup.

Macdonald, who boasts 19 test appearances and three PM’s XIII matches for PNG, said leading the national side is a privilege he has long dreamed of. “It’s an honour to captain my country and go up against a world-class side like Australia,” he said.

It will be Macdonald’s first time wearing the captain’s armband for Papua New Guinea, and he said he aims to make both his family and country proud with a strong performance.

Assisting him in the leadership group are seasoned campaigner Jack de Belin, Capras enforcer Nixon Putt, and versatile forward Epel Kapinias, who bring valuable experience and toughness to the team.

Also read