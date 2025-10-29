PNG Kumuls Ready to Defend Home Turf Against Fired-Up Fiji Bati

The stage is set for a thrilling Pacific rivalry as the PNG Kumuls prepare to take on the Fiji Bati in Round 3 of the 2025 2025 Pacific Championships. The match will be held on Saturday 1 November 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 PNGST (Papua New Guinea Standard Time) at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Papua New Guinea head into the match with confidence after solid performances in their earlier fixtures. The Kumuls’ coaching staff have retained most of their previous side, signalling trust in the team’s growing chemistry. The inclusion of Dudley Dotoi and Valentine Richard adds depth to PNG’s attacking options, with captain Rhyse Martin once again leading from the front.

The Bati, meanwhile, have introduced a few key inclusions as they aim to bounce back in the competition. Captain Tui Kamikamica will once again lead from the front, supported by a powerful forward pack and a dynamic backline. With Fiji’s fresh inclusions, the Bati will look to disrupt PNG’s rhythm and use their expansive style to break through the defensive line.





PNG Kumuls Team List

Morea Morea Dudley Dotoi Zac Laybutt Nene Macdonald Alex Johnston Gairo Voro Lachlan Lam Epel Kapinias Edwin Ipape Valentine Richard Rhyse Martin (c) Nixon Putt Jack de Belin Finley Glare Robert Mathias Cooper Bai Sylvester Namo Liam Horne Robert Derby Jacob Alick-Wiencke

Fiji Bati Team List

Jahream Bula Sunia Turuva Jope Rauqe Semi Valemei Ronald Philitoga Kurt Donoghoe Brandon Wakeham Tui Kamikamica (c) Penioni Tagituimua Michael Waqa Taane Milne Kitione Kautoga Caleb Navale Terrell Kalo Kalo Solomone Saukuru Ben Nakubuwai Kylan Mafoa Akuila Qoro Keresi Maya Gabriel Tunimakubu

