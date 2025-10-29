Header Ads

PNG Kumuls Ready to Defend Home Turf Against Fired-Up Fiji Bati

October 29, 2025 , ,

 The stage is set for a thrilling Pacific rivalry as the PNG Kumuls prepare to take on the Fiji Bati in Round 3 of the 2025 2025 Pacific Championships. The match will be held on Saturday 1 November 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 PNGST (Papua New Guinea Standard Time) at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby. 

Papua New Guinea head into the match with confidence after solid performances in their earlier fixtures. The Kumuls’ coaching staff have retained most of their previous side, signalling trust in the team’s growing chemistry. The inclusion of Dudley Dotoi and Valentine Richard adds depth to PNG’s attacking options, with captain Rhyse Martin once again leading from the front.

The Bati, meanwhile, have introduced a few key inclusions as they aim to bounce back in the competition. Captain Tui Kamikamica will once again lead from the front, supported by a powerful forward pack and a dynamic backline. With Fiji’s fresh inclusions, the Bati will look to disrupt PNG’s rhythm and use their expansive style to break through the defensive line.



PNG Kumuls Team List

  1. Morea Morea

  2. Dudley Dotoi

  3. Zac Laybutt

  4. Nene Macdonald

  5. Alex Johnston

  6. Gairo Voro

  7. Lachlan Lam

  8. Epel Kapinias

  9. Edwin Ipape

  10. Valentine Richard

  11. Rhyse Martin (c)

  12. Nixon Putt

  13. Jack de Belin

  14. Finley Glare

  15. Robert Mathias

  16. Cooper Bai

  17. Sylvester Namo

  18. Liam Horne

  19. Robert Derby

  20. Jacob Alick-Wiencke

Fiji Bati Team List

  1. Jahream Bula

  2. Sunia Turuva

  3. Jope Rauqe

  4. Semi Valemei

  5. Ronald Philitoga

  6. Kurt Donoghoe

  7. Brandon Wakeham

  8. Tui Kamikamica (c)

  9. Penioni Tagituimua

  10. Michael Waqa

  11. Taane Milne

  12. Kitione Kautoga

  13. Caleb Navale

  14. Terrell Kalo Kalo

  15. Solomone Saukuru

  16. Ben Nakubuwai

  17. Kylan Mafoa

  18. Akuila Qoro

  19. Keresi Maya

  20. Gabriel Tunimakubu


