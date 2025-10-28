Papua New Guinea has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with New Caledonia and France following a high-level bilateral meeting between Prime Minister James Marape and New Caledonian President H.E. Alcide Ponga in Port Moresby on Monday.

The meeting, held during President Ponga’s official visit, was also attended by the French Ambassador to PNG, His Excellency Pierre Fournier. The discussions focused on regional cooperation and reinforcing long-standing partnerships within the Melanesian and Pacific communities.

PNG Strengthens Ties with New Caledonia During Bilateral Talks

Prime Minister Marape highlighted that PNG’s relationship with France dates back to 1976, while cooperation with New Caledonia has flourished through shared memberships in the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG).

He said the two nations shared strong cultural and historical bonds as part of the wider Melanesian family, emphasizing that “our regional family is stronger together.”

PNG reiterated its support for New Caledonia’s political aspirations and pledged to work closely with both its government and the Republic of France to accelerate the implementation of the 2018 Joint Cooperation Plan.

Prime Minister Marape also expressed respect for the ongoing nation-building process under the Nouméa and Bougival Accords, saying PNG would continue to stand with the people of New Caledonia in their pursuit of peace and prosperity.

He affirmed that Papua New Guinea was ready to share its own experiences in constitutional development and governance to help foster stability and progress in New Caledonia.





Also read