PNG Strengthens China Ties with New Juncao and Rice Project

Papua New Guinea has officially opened a China-backed agricultural base in Eastern Highlands Province, signaling deeper cooperation in food security and rural development.

The Juncao and Upland Rice Technology Base at Waterise, outside Goroka, will operate as a demonstration and training site. Farmers will receive support in mushroom growing, rice production, and sustainable land management.

Monday’s launch was led by Professor Lin Zhanxi, who pioneered Juncao technology in China. He said the project represented a milestone in bilateral relations and reflected long-standing collaboration.

“The Juncao and Upland Rice initiative in PNG is a pioneering endeavor that has grown under the sustained guidance and support of President Xi Jinping and the PNG government,” Lin told those gathered.

He recalled the technology’s arrival in Eastern Highlands in 1997 and noted its expansion after Xi Jinping’s 2018 state visit to PNG. The new base, Lin said, would focus on seed development, training, and integrated farming systems.

Eastern Highlands Governor Simon Sia thanked both governments, saying the project would help farmers raise their incomes and create stronger communities.

China has rolled out Juncao programs in multiple developing countries, highlighting its role as an affordable, sustainable farming method that replaces wood with grass in mushroom production.





