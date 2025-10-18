Papua New Guinea’s Department of Education has confirmed that the 2025 Grade 8 National Examinations will commence on Monday, October 20, despite some provinces facing minor delays in the delivery of examination papers.

PNG Education Department Confirms Grade 8 Exams to Begin on October 20 Despite Minor Delays

Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra said slight adjustments may be necessary for a few schools due to transport disruptions affecting the dispatch of exam materials. However, he assured that all Grade 8 exams are expected to conclude by Friday, October 24.

Dr. Kombra explained that the Department had sent all examination materials through Air Niugini Cargo, but delays may occur because of flight rescheduling. Provincial Education Authorities have been advised to make adjustments to their timetables where required.

“Any further changes beyond this date must be approved by my office,” Dr. Kombra stated.

He further reminded school administrations to ensure the safe handling and proper conduct of the exams and urged Provincial Education Advisors and Inspectors to keep schools updated on any changes.

The Department expressed its appreciation to all provinces, schools, and teachers for their cooperation in ensuring a smooth and fair examination process for students across the country.





