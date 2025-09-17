Regional Security Boost as Australia, PNG Seal Defence Deal

Australia and Papua New Guinea have taken a major step toward formalising a new security partnership. Both governments signed a Joint Communiqué on Wednesday outlining plans for a Mutual Defence Treaty, commonly called the Pukpuk Treaty.

The proposed treaty commits the two nations to stand together in the face of external threats, stating that an armed assault on either country would endanger the peace and security of both. This declaration strengthens their long-standing ties and underscores their shared focus on regional stability.

Part of the agreement involves enhancing PNG’s defence sector through a recruitment pathway for its citizens to serve in the Australian Defence Force. Officials said the initiative aims to modernise PNG’s defence force and foster stronger defence cooperation between the neighbours.

Leaders described the pact as a significant milestone in bilateral relations, reflecting decades of partnership in the Pacific. Security experts say the arrangement highlights a collective approach to addressing evolving strategic challenges.

The treaty requires further cabinet approvals in Canberra and Port Moresby before a formal signing can take place. Negotiators expect these internal processes to be completed before the end of the year.

Once fully ratified, the Mutual Defence Treaty will represent a new era of collaboration, ensuring both nations remain closely aligned in protecting peace and stability across the region.

