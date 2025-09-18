Australia-PNG Defence Treaty Faces Legal, Strategic Concerns

The proposed Mutual Defence Treaty between Australia and Papua New Guinea, often referred to as the Pukpuk Treaty, has drawn criticism over potential constitutional and strategic risks for PNG. Retired Major-General Jerry Singirok warned that the agreement, while a diplomatic milestone, may create complex legal and sovereignty challenges.

Retired Major-General Jerry Singirok

Singirok emphasized that the treaty appears to be designed to serve Australia’s strategic interests, potentially at the expense of PNG’s independence. “PNG is not for sale,” he stated firmly.

He highlighted that PNG’s Constitution does not currently allow for the integration of its military with a foreign power, raising concerns about the legality of such arrangements.

According to Singirok, embedding PNG Defence Force personnel within the Australian Defence Force or aligning PNG’s military operations with Australia could undermine national sovereignty, violate PNG’s traditional non-alignment policy, and bypass parliamentary scrutiny.

“If the treaty is signed without constitutional amendments or proper public consultation, it could face legal challenges or provoke political backlash,” he added.

While the treaty promises shared logistics, interoperability, and pathways for PNG citizens to join the ADF, Singirok warned that such integration could pull PNG into conflicts that serve Australia’s alliances rather than PNG’s interests, compromise its neutral foreign policy, and provoke diplomatic tensions with China.

He said Canberra might offer economic incentives, defence funding, or soft diplomacy to encourage PNG to sign the treaty. However, without proper legal safeguards and public trust, he cautioned, the agreement could either stall indefinitely or be signed under pressure, risking later complications.

Also read