Port Moresby, Tuesday, 16 September 2025 — Independence Hill came alive today as Papua New Guinea celebrated 50 years of nationhood with a vibrant Golden Jubilee ceremony. Citizens, leaders, and international guests gathered at the historic site where the national flag was first raised in 1975, marking a proud moment in the nation’s history.

PNG PM Marape Calls for Unity at 50th Independence Anniversary

Prime Minister Hon. James Marape delivered an impassioned speech, urging Papua New Guineans to embrace unity, service, and renewal as the country steps into its next half-century. Among the guests were His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, Pacific leaders, ambassadors, and members of the nation’s founding generation, reflecting the significance of the occasion.

The Prime Minister honoured Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare and his colleagues, crediting them for forging a united nation out of over 800 languages and diverse tribes. “They dared to believe we could be one people, one nation, one country,” Marape said. “Their achievement will never be repeated.”

Highlighting Papua New Guinea’s deep cultural roots, he pointed to the Kuk Early Agricultural Site and Lapita pottery as evidence of a civilisation thriving thousands of years before modern infrastructure. “We are an ancient people who traded, coexisted, and thrived,” he remarked.

Marape expressed gratitude to missionaries, educators, and Australia for their roles in the nation’s development and peaceful independence. He quoted Sir John Guise’s 1975 statement: “We are lowering the Australian flag, not tearing it,” underscoring the spirit of respect that marked the transition. He also acknowledged teachers, farmers, health workers, and public servants as the “unsung heroes” of nation-building.

Reflecting on progress and challenges, Marape noted achievements such as PNG pilots flying international routes and doctors performing advanced medical procedures. He admitted, however, that poverty, corruption, and unemployment continue to hinder growth. “Our economy has yet to fully sustain our population, but Papua New Guineans never give up,” he said.

The Prime Minister turned attention to Bougainville, commending the island’s people for choosing reconciliation after years of conflict. “Bougainville’s story is one of courage and hope,” he said, welcoming more than 100 Bougainville children attending the celebration as a symbol of unity.

Marape concluded by unveiling a vision for the next 50 years, focusing on agriculture, infrastructure, renewable energy, and governance reform. He pledged to protect democracy and modernise the public service to root out corruption. Sharing his journey from a barefoot boy in Nomad River to national leader, he called on citizens to serve their country with pride. “Our diversity is our strength,” he declared as the national flag soared once more over Port Moresby.

