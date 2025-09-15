His Royal Highness Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, arrived yesterday at Jacksons International Airport to a red-carpet welcome as Papua New Guinea celebrated 50 years of independence. The youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and the youngest brother of King Charles III, Prince Edward was greeted by Governor Powes Parkop, Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko, and senior government officials.

Prince Edward Arrives in PNG for 50th Independence Milestone [Government photo]

Prime Minister James Marape later officially welcomed the Duke to Port Moresby, calling the visit a historic honour that reflects the deep ties between Papua New Guinea and the United Kingdom.

During a formal ceremony, Marape presented Prince Edward with a symbolic gift representing the kina, the nation’s currency and a cherished emblem of PNG’s cultural heritage.

The Duke spent the evening engaging with Pacific Island leaders, Governor-General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, and Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika. Discussions centred on regional collaboration and the enduring friendship between PNG and the Commonwealth.

A private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Marape and his wife, Rachel, brought together the Duke, Governor-General Dadae, and Chief Justice Salika, providing a warm setting for further dialogue.

Officials highlighted that PNG’s membership in the Commonwealth underscores its long-standing connection to Britain, which the royal visit further reinforced.

National leaders praised the Duke’s presence as a fitting tribute to five decades of independence and a memorable highlight of the country’s golden jubilee celebrations.





