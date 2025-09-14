Air Niugini’s Airbus A220 'People’s Balus' Now Rests in Fiji Before Final Flight to Port Moresby

Air Niugini’s first Airbus A220 has made a scheduled stop at Nadi Airport in Fiji, proudly displaying the national colours of Papua New Guinea: red, black, and gold. The aircraft is set to depart Fiji shortly for its final leg to Port Moresby, where it is expected to arrive tomorrow morning at 10am.

The airline confirmed that the stop in Fiji was part of the delivery route for the new aircraft. Air Niugini said the A220 marks a significant step in modernizing its fleet and is expected to boost both domestic and international travel services.

Described by the airline as “The People’s Balus,” the Airbus A220 is seen as more than just a plane. Air Niugini emphasized that it represents national pride, progress, and unity, connecting Papua New Guinea’s islands while showcasing the country’s spirit to the world.

The carrier highlighted that the aircraft will provide enhanced passenger comfort, greater efficiency, and reliable service. Air Niugini said it is committed to ensuring that the new aircraft strengthens connectivity within the country and across the region.

Officials expressed excitement about the arrival, noting that the Airbus A220 symbolizes a milestone for the airline and the nation. The plane’s journey from Fiji to Port Moresby is expected to mark the beginning of a new chapter in Air Niugini’s operations and service offerings.

