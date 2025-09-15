Papua New Guinea celebrated a milestone for the ages on Sunday when Air Niugini’s brand-new Airbus A220, affectionately named The People’s Balus, made its triumphant debut at Jackson’s International Airport.

From the earliest hours, thousands converged on the airport grounds, their spirits lifted by the promise of witnessing a historic landing on the nation’s 50th Independence Anniversary. Flags waved, drums echoed, and chants filled the warm morning air.

Hearts Soar as PNG Welcomes the People’s Balus

At 9:45 a.m., a collective gasp erupted as the jet glided low along the Motuan Coastline. Its striking red, black, and gold livery gleamed under the sun, a dazzling sight that set hearts pounding.

When the aircraft finally descended onto the APEC Terminal runway at 10:00 a.m., the crowd exploded in celebration—cheers mixing with the thunder of its engines and the pulsing rhythm of traditional kundu drums.

Captain Beverly Pakii emerged first, greeted like a national hero. “This is a proud day for our people and our country,” she said with a radiant smile, her crew standing proudly by her side.

For Air Niugini, the arrival of the A220 is a giant leap toward modernization, promising safer, smoother, and more comfortable travel across Papua New Guinea’s vast landscapes and remote islands.

To the thousands who watched, the People’s Balus was more than a new aircraft—it was a soaring emblem of independence, resilience, and the unstoppable spirit of a nation moving boldly into its next fifty years.





